Igor Tudor has impressed since taking over as Juventus manager in March, but the Bianconeri have encountered a challenging period in recent matches. Over the last few fixtures, the team has drawn three consecutive games, creating pressure around results and expectations. Despite this, Tudor has improved several aspects of the squad since his arrival, and there should be no immediate doubts regarding his position so early in the season.

Recent Form and Challenges

While Juventus have experienced a series of draws, it is important to recognise that the team remains unbeaten under Tudor’s management. Maintaining an unbeaten run, even during a challenging patch, reflects stability and progress within the squad. However, some observers have suggested that a campaign against Tudor is underway. Commenting on this, Massimo Pavan told Tuttojuve, “There are people trying to take out Igor Tudor. I think it’s so clear and obvious that it can’t be questioned. Who? Frankly, I don’t know who it is and I don’t know who ordered it, but it’s clearly a clear situation.”

The comments highlight the perception that external pressures may exist, yet Tudor’s influence on the squad appears to remain strong. He has implemented methods and tactics that have earned the confidence of his players, who are willing to work hard and perform under his leadership. This support within the squad is a crucial factor as the season progresses and challenges continue to arise.

Stability and Confidence

Tudor’s approach has brought structure and belief to Juventus, and the expectation is that he will retain the club’s backing. His focus on developing the team, improving performances and maintaining consistency provides a foundation for long-term success. While ups and downs are inevitable in football, Tudor has demonstrated that he is capable of navigating difficult periods without losing the confidence of his squad or the club’s hierarchy.

Given the progress made over recent months, there is no immediate reason to question Tudor’s position. Juventus remain in a stable condition under his guidance, and his continued influence is expected to deliver results as the season develops. For now, the focus is on supporting the manager and allowing the team to build momentum, ensuring that Tudor can continue his work in restoring Juventus to the success expected at such a prestigious club.