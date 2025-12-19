AS Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini is reportedly a fan of Weston McKennie, and the club could move to sign the midfielder at the end of this season. During the summer, as Gasperini was shaping his Roma squad, he expressed a desire to bring McKennie to the club. The American midfielder was close to leaving Juventus, with the Bianconeri considering adjustments to strengthen their squad with incoming transfers.

Juventus’ stance on McKennie

At the time, McKennie had not signed a new contract with Juventus, leaving the door open for a potential move if a suitable offer was made. However, no club met Juventus’ demands for his signature, and he ultimately remained at the Allianz Stadium. Since then, he has continued to play an important role, contributing on the pitch while also being recognised as a leader in the dressing room. Despite this, his long-term future at Juve remains uncertain until he agrees to a new deal.

Roma’s interest in McKennie has not waned, and the upcoming Serie A clash between the two clubs offers an opportunity for the midfielder to demonstrate his abilities. According to Calciomercato, the Serie A side’s pursuit of his signature is considered a serious option, reflecting Gasperini’s admiration for his talent and versatility.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Potential scenarios for the midfielder

The situation raises questions about McKennie’s intentions and how he might proceed. It remains to be seen whether he would prefer to join Roma as a free agent at the end of the season or commit to a new deal with Juventus if one is offered. Both options present distinct advantages, with Roma offering regular playing time and a fresh challenge, while staying at Juve would allow him to continue contributing to a team with established ambitions and a familiar environment.

The outcome will depend on negotiations and the player’s priorities, but the strong interest from Roma ensures that McKennie’s future will continue to be a talking point throughout the season.