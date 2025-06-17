Juventus are actively planning for the departure of Dusan Vlahovic this summer, with the striker unlikely to remain at the club for much longer. Although he is currently part of their squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, the Bianconeri are expected to part ways with him once the competition ends. Vlahovic’s current contract expires in June 2026, but Juventus are unwilling to risk losing him for a reduced fee or, worse, as a free agent.

Talks over a new deal have been ongoing, but the Serbians’ reluctance to accept a wage reduction has stalled negotiations. The club are unable to continue paying his current wage of twelve million euros net per season, which makes a sale the most realistic outcome. Italian clubs are financially constrained and unlikely to match his salary, yet AC Milan has emerged as the most serious contender for his signature. Former Juve boss Max Allegri is keen to reunite with the forward, but a domestic transfer remains an unattractive prospect for the Turin side.

Domestic sale limits Juve’s leverage

Selling to Milan is not ideal for Juventus, as it would strengthen a direct rival while offering a limited financial return. Journalist Alfredo Pedullà highlighted the difficulty the Bianconeri face in demanding a high fee under the current circumstances. Speaking to the Italian Football Podcast, he explained, “Allegri likes him a lot, but he is a serious problem, there is a serious problem with his contract, his contract expires on June 30, 2026. So you have just over a year, and you cannot ask for 50 million for someone who has a contract expiring in 2026, you can ask for 30, 35, that would be a lot.”

His insight reinforces the view that Juventus must act swiftly if they are to extract value from the player’s sale. The issue is not only the contract length but also the lack of current offers from wealthier foreign leagues.

Premier League move preferred but uncertain

The Premier League could offer Juventus the best return, but interest from England appears quiet for now. Pedullà added, “Unless some English club wants him, you know very well that in England they do not have the same problems that they do in Italy. In England if the contract expires and they like the player they also give you 50. It is a different way, they have a different philosophy compared to Italy.”

For now, Juventus must weigh the financial sacrifice of selling to a rival against the risk of waiting for a better offer that may never arrive. A move to England remains ideal, but in its absence, Milan may become the only viable option.