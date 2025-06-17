Juventus will begin their Club World Cup campaign with a group stage match against Al Ain, and the Bianconeri enter the tie as clear favourites.

The UAE-based side face a daunting task in a group that also includes reigning European champions Manchester City. While Al Ain can dream of reaching the knockout stages, few expect them to progress at the expense of either of the European giants.

Juve Aim to Start Strong

Having just concluded a challenging domestic season, Juventus achieved their key objective of securing a top-four finish in Serie A. That success has restored confidence in the camp, and the players are keen to build on that momentum on the global stage.

The Club World Cup brings together top sides from across the continents, and while Juventus will back themselves to go deep into the tournament, they are wary of the risks of underestimating lesser-known opponents.

Al Ain may lack the pedigree of Europe’s elite clubs, but their qualification for the tournament proves they are not to be dismissed lightly.

(Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Kalulu: “We’ll Respect All Our Opponents”

Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu has urged his teammates to show respect to every team they face. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he made it clear that the Bianconeri are fully focused on the task ahead:

“It’s very important for us and we’re proud to be there. It’s for clubs, but it’s still a World Cup. We see it as a continuation of the previous season. We have a clear idea of how we want to play, there’s great enthusiasm in the group, we’re physically well and we’re here to win as many games as possible. We’re watching the other games and we’ll have to respect all our opponents, starting with Al Ain.”

A Lesson in Humility

Juventus’ superior experience and squad depth make them one of the favourites in this year’s competition, but as Kalulu rightly points out, every opponent must be taken seriously.

Respect, discipline, and professionalism will be key if the Bianconeri are to navigate their way to the final and lift the trophy.