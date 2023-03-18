Allegri explains Locatelli substitution against Freiburg

Manuel Locatelli is fine and could be in the Juventus team to face Inter Milan tomorrow, despite failing to complete their match against Freiburg on Thursday.

The midfielder was replaced by Enzo Barrenechea before the game ended, sparking fears that he may have suffered a knock.

However, that hasn’t been the case, with the Bianconeri manager Max Allegri confirming before the game against Inter Milan tomorrow that Locatelli is fine.

The manager said via Il Bianconero:

“I see it well. In Freiburg I took it off because there were 10 minutes left. The game was safe and I tried to save him some minutes. But he is very well”.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is one of our key men and we need him in tomorrow’s game, so it will be good to see him on the pitch.

Since moving to the club, the midfielder has shown that he can be an important player with decisive moments.

We believe he is one of the players who can lead us back to the top. In games like this, he needs to show why he is worth all the support he gets from us now.

Hopefully, his other teammates will be in good shape for tomorrow’s match.