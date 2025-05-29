ROME, ITALY - MAY 15: Massimiliano Allegri, Head Coach of Juventus, gives the team instructions during the Coppa Italia 2023/2024 Final match between Atalanta BC and Juventus FC at Olimpico Stadium on May 15, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Juventus might miss out on signing Antonio Conte, judging from the latest developments, including those related to Max Allegri’s future.

The Bianconeri have been determined to bring the Lecce native back to Turin for a second stint, with all sources agreeing that the latter is the management’s ultimate choice.

Moreover, the same sources expected Conte to end his Napoli stint on a triumphant note after winning the Scudetto title, especially due to his poor rapport with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Nevertheless, the sensation has been changing over the past 24 hours or so, with the two parties seemingly mending the fences.

Juventus risk missing out on Antonio Conte

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the newly-crowned Serie A champions have been tirelessly working on convincing Conte to stay at the Stadio Maradona.

The transfer market expert reveals that there is now a glimmer of hope on this front following a series of meetings between top club officials and the 55-year-old head coach.

La Gazzetta dello Sport is also reporting a similar update, claiming that Napoli are trying to convince Conte to stay by promising a top-notch summer transfer campaign.

How Napoli could convince Conte to stay

The Partenopei have seemingly an agreement in hand with Man City legend Kevin De Bruyne, and they’re reportedly leading the race for Jonathan David. Moreover, the management is willing to further strengthen the squad by splashing €150 million.

On a related note, previous reports had indicated that Napoli have identified Massimiliano Allegri as the main target to replace Conte.

Nevertheless, all top sources in Italy are currently reporting advanced negotiations between Max and his former club Milan. In fact, Italian journalist Orazio Accomando claims that the two parties have already reached a full agreement that would bring the Livorno native to Milanello.

Hence, this could be another clue that hints at Conte staying at Napoli.