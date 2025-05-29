Juventus have reportedly made the first concrete steps in their quest to lure Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui to Turin.

The Bianconeri have been linked with the Argentine native on a few occasions in the past, starting from 2023 when he exploded onto the scene while on loan at Tigres from Boca Juniors.

The centre-forward became a popular figure in Italy after declaring for the Azzurri, but despite being tracked by some of the country’s most glamorous clubs, it was Genoa who prevailed in the race to sign him back in the summer of 2023.

Juventus have been following Mateo Retegui for years

The 26-year-old’s solitary campaign at the Luigi Ferraris wasn’t spectacular by any means, but he showed enough promise for Gian Piero Gasperini to gamble on him in August 2024, and it proved to be another mastrerstroke by the Orobici, with the Italy international finishing winning the Paolo Rossi award after topping the scoring charts with 25 goals.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus have now turned their attention to Retegui in their attempts to bolster their attack.

The Bianconeri could part ways with Dusan Vlahovic this summer, while Randal Kolo Muani’s loan will expire in June.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that the Serie A giants have opened talks with Retegui’s entourage as they look to reach an agreement on personal terms, before trying to negotiate a deal with Atalanta.

Retegui’s price tag and other suitors

The source believes the Italian Argentinian striker’s market valuation has doubled since last summer, so he would likely cost a transfer fee of €45-50 million.

The report adds that Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are also keeping close tabs on Retegui.

And speaking of the Red Devils, TS claims that Rasmus Hojlund remains Juve’s backup option in case they fail to sign Retegui.

The Dane has been enduring torrid times at Old Trafford, so he would likely jump at the opportunity to reignite his career in Serie A, where he had found decent success in the past.