Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla poured cold water on reports linking Juventus with a move to Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne.

The 33-year-old is widely considered one of the best players in his generation, and arguably the finest playmaker in the Premier League over the past decade.

However, Man City have now decided to run down the player’s contract at the end of the season, so the Belgian star is set to leave the club after 10 unforgettable years at the Etihad.

De Bruyne’s Man City exit sparked a tug-of-war

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

This decision naturally raised several eyebrows all over the globe, as clubs in Europe and beyond are looking to pounce on the opportunity to sign one of the most decorated players in the modern game on a free transfer.

Napoli and Chicago Fire emerged as the most keen suitors in the race, despite representing contrasting destinations.

Moreover, some sources in the Italian media (including Matteo Moretto) have claimed that the player has also been proposed to Juventus who are reflecting on the situation.

Why Juventus won’t sign Kevin De Bruyne

Nevertheless, Pedulla was quick to shoot down this hypothesis, insisting that the Old Lady is focusing on other targets this summer.

“Juventus have other objectives,” noted the transfer market expert in his latest video update on YouTube via JuventusNews24.

“Juventus know that Napoli sought De Bruyne before the others. Napoli are waiting for a definitive response from the De Bruynes and have done everything they should have done, but Juventus is absolutely not on the ball.

“It was not something expected, and De Bruyne is not an objective.”

On the other hand, Juventus are being heavily linked with other notable profiles, like Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali.