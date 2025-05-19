Former Juventus manager Max Allegri could lend the Bianconeri a hand in their attempts to sign Antonio Conte and Victor Osimhen.

The 57-year-old has been on the shelf since his contract was terminated by Juventus in the aftermath of his shocking outburst at the end of the Coppa Italia final last May. The management was already planning to replace him with Thiago Motta at the end of the season, even prior to that incident.

After taking a sabbatical, the Livorno native is ready to make his return to the dugout, and he is set to relaunch his career, and his next chapter could occur in Southern Italy.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Allegri held a meeting with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis in Rome.

Allegri edging closer to Napoli job

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

The Partenopei patron is currently reflecting on his options, as Conte could ask to leave at the end of the season due to their frosty relationship.

De Laurentiis will thus meet the former Italy and Chelsea boss after the end of the Serie A campaign, as the latter is now exclusively focused on the final day of the season. The Azzurri only need to beat Cagliari at home to pip Inter for the Scudetto title.

Therefore, if Conte decides to leave Napoli, Allegri would be the favourite to replace him.

Allegri makes himself available to replace Conte at Napoli

As Pedulla tells it, Max has already given De Laurentiis his availability, so the latter now has a clear option to resort to in case Conte decides to walk away.

So thanks to Allegri’s stance, Juventus have received a boost in their attempts to land Conte. The source explains that the Bianconeri are aiming to open talks with Napoli to reach a solution on this front, while also discussing Osimhen’s future.

The Nigerian bomber has been identified as the ideal profile to bolster Juve’s attacking department.