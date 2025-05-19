Juventus have reportedly decided the fates of their on-loan stars Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao.

The Portuguese winger was signed from Porto on a dry loan last August, while the French striker joined from Paris-Saint-Germain in January on a similar arrangement.

Although the Serie A giants don’t possess the option to buy either one, it was said that both players are destined to dwell in Turin beyond the current campaign. In fact, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli once claimed that Conceicao will 100% stay in Turin.

Tudor’s arrival changed the hierarchy

However, these statements were made when Thiago Motta was still in charge, and the two players were starting on a regular basis.

But with Igor Tudor taking the reins following the dismissal of the Italian Brazilian manager, the situation drastically changed for both Conceicao and Kolo Muani, as they were both dropped to the bench.

Eventually, the two loanees earned their chances due to the lack of options. The Portugal international finally made his first appearance as a starter under Tudor’s tutelage in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Udinese, and was praised for his display.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the writing is already on the wall for both players, as Juventus won’t make an attempt to keep him beyond the current campaign.

Why Juventus no longer want Kolo Muani & Conceicao

The Roman newspaper reveals that PSG have requested a transfer fee of €40-50 million to offload Kolo Muani, a figure that the Bianconeri aren’t willing to splash, especially with the striker blowing hot and cold in recent weeks.

The management prefers to reserve their funds to launch a serious onslaught for their primary target, Victor Osimhen, who might cost them €85 million.

As for Conceicao, €30 million should be enough to activate his release clause, but Juventus are no longer interested in his services, explains the source.