With Juventus now struggling to secure consistent victories, uncertainty has emerged regarding Luciano Spalletti’s long-term future at the club. For much of his tenure, the team appeared on course to compete strongly for major honours, including a push for the Italian Cup and a credible challenge for the league title. However, recent weeks have brought disappointment, with elimination from the Coppa Italia and the prospect of a Champions League exit looming.

Spalletti became Juventus’ third permanent manager since last year, highlighting the instability that has affected the club’s technical leadership. There is a growing sense that continuity is required if Juventus are to rebuild effectively and return to sustained success. Nevertheless, in modern football, managerial security is often determined by results, and Spalletti’s position may now depend on performances in the remaining fixtures of the season.

Results Increasing the Pressure

Although the club hierarchy continues to place trust in Spalletti, the downturn in results could influence their long-term assessment. A decision on his contract may ultimately be shaped by whether the team can stabilise and demonstrate clear progress before the campaign concludes. Should Juventus opt for change, they would begin the search for a coach capable of delivering renewed competitiveness and restoring confidence.

Despite the setbacks, many supporters have expressed satisfaction with the overall direction of the team in recent weeks, believing that improvement remains visible despite recent disappointments.

Cabrini Backs Spalletti

According to Tuttojuve, Antonio Cabrini has voiced his support for the current manager. He said, “I really like Spalletti as a coach: he could be the right name to relaunch Juve. If there’s planning and continuity, yes, we can aim to start a significant cycle. But it takes time to build something solid.”

Cabrini’s remarks reflect a belief that patience and stability are essential if Juventus are to establish a lasting and successful project under Spalletti’s leadership.