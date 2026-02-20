Andrea Cambiaso is widely regarded as one of the most important players in the Juventus squad and was even linked with a move to Manchester City during the summer. City have monitored him for some time and may have pursued a transfer more aggressively had they not prioritised strengthening other areas of their team. Juventus, however, have shown little interest in selling him, viewing the defender as a cornerstone around whom they can build for the future.

Since joining the club, Cambiaso has worked under several managers, all of whom have considered him a key figure. He has consistently delivered dependable performances and has rarely faced criticism for a lack of effort or commitment. His versatility and work rate have made him a regular presence in the starting lineup, reinforcing his reputation as one of Juventus’ standout performers in recent seasons.

Recent Dip in Form Sparks Debate

Despite his previously strong standing, Cambiaso’s recent performances have drawn scrutiny. A noticeable dip in form has prompted debate regarding his overall quality and whether he merits the high regard in which he has been held. Observers have questioned whether earlier praise may have been influenced by limited alternatives within Italian football rather than sustained elite displays.

This reassessment has intensified discussion among pundits and supporters, with some suggesting that expectations surrounding Cambiaso may have been inflated. While he remains an integral part of the squad, the scrutiny reflects the demanding standards applied to players at a club of Juventus’ stature.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Di Canio’s Critical Assessment

According to Calciomercato, Paolo Di Canio has offered a critical evaluation of Cambiaso’s abilities. He said, “The problem is the narrative of our football. We don’t have much, there are no creative players, wingers, wingers, or attacking midfielders. I’m saying now that he’s had a few good games, a few goals, and a few assists. In our narrative , we mistake Cambiaso for a quality player, but that’s not true. Cambiaso is a player who falls into the category of hard workers.”

Di Canio’s remarks reflect the growing debate surrounding Cambiaso’s true level, highlighting the contrast between reputation and recent performance.