Juventus continue to remain active in the current transfer window, as manager Igor Tudor pushes for further reinforcements while several current players could also be allowed to depart. The club has already committed a significant financial investment towards strengthening the squad and maintains confidence in the team’s ability to deliver strong performances.

Juventus Monitoring Kiwior Amid Defensive Uncertainty

Despite the progress made so far, Juventus are not finished with its transfer activity and is expected to remain engaged in the market as it looks to complete its plans for the season. Among the names under consideration is Jakub Kiwior, who remains a potential departure from Arsenal during this window.

The Polish international is not a regular starter at the Emirates and has faced increased competition for playing time, particularly following the arrival of Cristhian Mosquera. Although Arsenal would prefer to retain Kiwior, they are not expected to prevent his exit should he express a desire to move on.

This situation has encouraged Juventus, which is closely monitoring the defender’s availability. As cited by Calciomercato, the Bianconeri have kept Kiwior on their transfer shortlist and may make a formal approach should one of their current defenders be sold in the coming weeks.

Return to Serie A Could Appeal to the Player

Kiwior’s familiarity with Italian football makes him an attractive option for Juventus, particularly given his previous experience in Serie A. A return to Italy could provide him with the opportunity to secure more consistent minutes and re-establish himself in a league he knows well.

Juventus are expected to act decisively if they offload one of their current defensive options. Kiwior, in turn, may be open to the move if it offers him a more prominent role and a chance to contribute at a club with strong domestic and European ambitions.

While no deal is yet in place, the situation remains fluid, and Juventus appear ready to intensify their interest should the conditions become favourable in the final stages of the window.