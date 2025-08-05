Giacomo Raspadori has been a long-term target for Juventus, with the club closely monitoring his progress since his time at Sassuolo. The Bianconeri have followed the attacker for over five years, although their initial interest was not strong enough to secure a deal when he was available.

Juventus Still Interested but Face Competition

In 2022, Raspadori made the move to Napoli, where he played an important role in helping the club win the league title during his debut season. Since then, he has remained a valued member of the squad, although he now faces intense competition for a place in the starting eleven.

Napoli had previously been reluctant to consider his departure, with Antonio Conte viewing him as a capable alternative to his preferred attacking options. However, this stance has shifted in recent weeks. The club is now prepared to allow him to leave during the current transfer window, opening the door for interested parties to make their move.

This development has been welcomed by Juventus, who have been waiting for an opportunity to reignite their pursuit of the Italian international. Despite their continued interest, they are not currently the favourites to secure his signature.

Giancomo Raspadori (Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid Lead the Chase

As reported by Calciomercato, Raspadori is closer to a move to Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish club already engaged in discussions with Napoli. The Partenopei are reportedly more inclined to sell the player to a foreign side, rather than strengthening a direct rival within Serie A.

Raspadori is believed to be open to a move abroad, viewing it as a fresh challenge and an opportunity to further develop his career outside of Italian football. At 25 years old, he still has significant potential, and any club securing his services would be gaining a player with both experience and room for growth.

While Juventus remain interested, they will need to act swiftly and decisively if they hope to compete with Atletico Madrid’s advances. Whether or not the Bianconeri make a formal offer remains to be seen, but Raspadori’s long-standing presence on their radar suggests they may not let this opportunity pass without serious consideration.