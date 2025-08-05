One of the key reasons Juventus are widely regarded as the biggest club in Italian football is their long-standing tradition of attracting top-tier talent. The club has frequently been home to some of the best players in Serie A, consistently positioning itself as the team to beat.

Juventus’ Changing Fortunes

Historically, the men in black and white have led the way in Italian football, signing elite players and building squads capable of dominating the domestic scene. This recruitment strategy played a major role in their remarkable run of success between 2012 and 2020, during which they secured nine consecutive league titles.

However, their fortunes changed in 2021 when Inter Milan, under the leadership of Antonio Conte, halted their title streak and claimed the Scudetto. Since then, Juventus have struggled to reclaim their former dominance and have yet to lift the title again. As the current season progresses, there remains considerable doubt over whether they will be able to challenge effectively for the championship.

Supporters and analysts alike have offered varying explanations for the club’s recent decline. Some point to managerial instability, others to financial challenges or recruitment missteps. Regardless of the reasoning, there is growing concern about the overall quality of the current squad.

Former Star Questions Current Squad Quality

Former Juventus goalkeeper Julio Cesar has now added his voice to the ongoing discussion, offering a critical assessment of the club’s current playing personnel. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, he expressed doubt over whether the existing squad meets the historical standards expected at the club.

He stated, “I see very little talent in Serie A in general. I can’t find anyone of outstanding quality in the Juventus squad: there’s really no one who makes me say, ‘Yes, he’s worthy of Juve.'”

While there are still several capable individuals within the team, many would agree that Juventus currently lack the depth and star power that once made them the dominant force in Italian football. Whether this situation can be reversed in the near future remains to be seen, but based on recent performances, it is difficult to predict a return to title-winning form by the end of the campaign.