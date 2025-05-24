Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has addressed the speculation linking Antonio Conte with a potential return to Juventus as manager. The rumours come amid growing uncertainty over Conte’s future in Naples, despite the club recently celebrating a historic achievement under his leadership.

Conte’s Future in Question Following Scudetto Triumph

Conte, widely regarded as one of Italy’s most accomplished coaches, added another impressive chapter to his managerial career by guiding Napoli to the Scudetto title last night. In doing so, he became one of the few managers to win the league with three different Italian clubs, further cementing his status in the country’s footballing history.

However, despite this success, speculation persists that he could depart the club this summer. Conte is known for his relatively brief stints at clubs, and some reports have suggested that Napoli may already be planning for life without him, with suggestions that Max Allegri could be a replacement option.

The link to Juventus is particularly intriguing given Conte’s iconic status in Turin. Many were surprised when Juventus overlooked the possibility of reappointing him and instead chose Thiago Motta to lead the team in the summer. Now, with Conte’s immediate future uncertain, the conversation around a potential return has reignited.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

De Laurentiis Responds to Juventus Speculation

As reported by Il Bianconero, De Laurentiis was asked about the manager’s future during the club’s Scudetto celebrations. He commented: “If his call were somewhere else, I would never force anyone. I would beg him to stay, but I certainly cannot force him.”

The statement does little to quell speculation and suggests that, while Napoli would prefer to retain their title-winning coach, they are prepared for the possibility of his departure.

With Juventus entering a new chapter under a different manager, it remains to be seen whether they will reconsider Conte in the near future. Having proven his credentials once again, the idea of bringing him back to Turin may become more appealing.