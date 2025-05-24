Thomas Partey has remained on Juventus’ radar for several seasons, and the midfielder continues to feature on their shortlist of transfer targets. The Ghanaian was of significant interest to the Bianconeri during Max Allegri’s time in charge, and that interest persisted into the following campaign.

Juventus Eye Partey as Midfield Reinforcement

Last summer, there was a strong expectation that Partey would leave Arsenal, with Juventus reportedly keeping close tabs on his situation. At that time, the midfielder was weighing up his options, and many believed he would depart the Emirates Stadium. However, he chose to remain with the North London club for one more season.

As his current contract draws to a close, Juventus are once again monitoring his situation closely. With Partey set to become a free agent in the summer, he represents a cost-effective addition to any squad, particularly for a side looking to reinforce its midfield without incurring significant transfer fees.

Partey has enjoyed an impressive campaign, one in which his consistent performances helped Arsenal reach the semi-final of the Champions League. Over the past year, he has established himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in European football, which means Juventus are not the only club interested in securing his services.

Thomas Partey (Getty Images)

Arsenal Move to Retain Midfield Star

Despite the ongoing speculation, a move to Turin now appears unlikely. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal have reassessed Partey’s value and now consider him too important to allow him to leave. The Gunners are planning to offer him a new contract, aiming to secure his services beyond the end of the current deal.

Partey is also reportedly happy in London and is inclined to extend his stay at the club, rather than explore a move abroad. His preference for stability, coupled with Arsenal’s desire to keep him, has made a potential transfer to Juventus more difficult.

While Partey would undoubtedly bring quality to Juventus’ midfield, the possibility of him swapping the Premier League for Serie A now appears increasingly remote.