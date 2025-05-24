Juventus are continuing to look to the Premier League as they search for a new striker to replace Dusan Vlahovic, and Liam Delap is now firmly on their radar. The young forward has stood out as one of the best performers in the English top flight this season, and he is expected to leave Ipswich Town following their relegation.

Juventus Line Up Premier League Replacement

The Bianconeri are preparing for life without Vlahovic, whose future at the Allianz Stadium is uncertain. With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026, the club has been in discussions with the Serbian striker over a potential extension. However, those negotiations have stalled, as Vlahovic is not satisfied with the current terms offered by the club.

As a result, Juventus now appear more focused on moving him on rather than securing a new deal, and they are making plans for his departure. One of their top targets is Delap, a striker who has caught the eye of several top clubs during his campaign in England.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ipswich Manager Confirms Exit Talks

Delap’s manager at Ipswich, Kieran McKenna, has acknowledged that the striker is preparing for a move. Speaking about the player’s future, he made it clear that the club is supporting Delap in finding the best next step for his career.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, McKenna said, “Yes, he is considering a number of options for next year. We support him in that.”

With his proven ability at the highest level, Delap could be an excellent fit for Juventus, especially as they continue to prioritise Premier League talent in their recruitment strategy. The club’s recent success with players from England has only strengthened their interest in pursuing more targets from that league.

Adding a player of Delap’s quality would provide the Bianconeri with a fresh attacking option and help ease the transition from the Vlahovic era. If Juventus act decisively, they could secure a forward who is not only talented but also has the potential to lead their line for years to come.