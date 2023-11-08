Juventus has received a boost in their pursuit of Thomas Partey after the Ghanaian midfielder expressed his desire to leave Arsenal.

Juve was linked with a move for Partey during the summer, but he ultimately remained in London after Arsenal acquired Declan Rice. Unfortunately, he has been sidelined by injuries and has been unable to feature for Arsenal.

Now, Partey is seeking a move to regain his relevance, and a transfer to Juventus could materialise in January.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Partey is discontented in London and has informed Arsenal of his intention to leave the club in January. This development is a positive sign for Juventus, although it remains to be seen whether they can meet Arsenal’s asking price for the midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Partey has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe for some time and would do well in Turin.

However, we expect Arsenal to prefer to keep him until the end of the season as they challenge for the Premier League title.

If we push to add him to our group, they will likely demand a huge fee before allowing him to leave.