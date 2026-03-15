Bayern Munich directors were reportedly considering making a move for Jonathan David, who has been enduring a woeful first campaign at Juventus.

The Canadian international cemented himself as one of the deadliest strikers in Ligue 1 during his time at LOSC Lille between 2020 and 2025.

The 26-year-old was linked with a host of suitors last year, but Damien Comolli and Co. managed to secure an agreement with his entourage.

Why Bayern Munich won’t pursue Jonathan David

After signing for Juventus as a free agent in July, David managed to score on his debut against Parma, but endured an agonising goal drought afterwards.

The Brooklyn native showed promising signs in the middle of the campaign, raising his tally to seven goals across all competitions.

However, his levels plummeted once more, prompting Luciano Spalletti to drop him from the starting lineup and field Kenan Yildiz and Jeremie Boga as centre-forwards against Udinese.

Therefore, the Juventus hierarchy is supposedly open to offloading the struggling attacker, but finding him a new suitor could be slightly problematic amid his current form.

Interestingly, Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk revealed that the Bavarian giants had identified David as a potential target last summer, but they eventually decided he wasn’t up to the task.

“It is true that Bayern Munich was watching Jonathan David before his move to Juventus,” said the reliable German journalist in his latest column on CF Bayern Insider.

“But then, they decided that he’s not a Bayern player, which is why they didn’t go against Juve in the poker.”

Therefore, Falk believes the Bundesliga champions are unlikely to revive their interest in Canada’s all-time goalscorer.

“I don’t think they’ll go back in this direction and change their mind, as he didn’t show the necessary qualities in Italy either! At the moment, I don’t think this is an idea Bayern are considering.”

Why Juventus might struggle to sell David

After signing him on a free transfer last summer, Juventus won’t necessarily request a hefty transfer fee to part ways with David.

However, the challenge is to find a club willing to match the striker’s current salary, especially after his uninspiring season.

The former Lille star is one of the Bianconeri’s highest earners, collecting €6 million per year. Only Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic are on more lucrative wages.