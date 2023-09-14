Leonardo Bonucci has refuted claims that he was informed he wasn’t needed by Juventus as of last season. The defender faced challenges completing matches during the previous campaign due to various injury problems.

Although it’s apparent that his body may have struggled to cope with the demands of playing for a top club like Juventus, Bonucci still had one season remaining on his contract with the club and expressed a desire to stay.

When Cristiano Giuntoli assumed the role of sporting director, one of his initial actions was to clear out surplus players. He promptly communicated to Bonucci that he was not part of the club’s plans and should stay away from the first team while seeking a new club.

However, Bonucci was determined to remain and endeavored to convince Juventus that he still had what it took to contribute. Unfortunately, the club did not grant him a second chance, leading to his eventual move to Union Berlin in Germany.

In response to suggestions that he knew he was not in Juventus’ plans as of last season, Bonucci has denied these claims.

The defender said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It is not true that in October 2022 and February 2023, I was informed of the desire to terminate the relationship at the end of the season.

“I smelled something just by reading it in the newspapers until July 13th when Giuntoli and Manna informed me, coming to my house, that I would no longer be part of the Juventus squad and that my presence on the pitch would hinder the growth of the team.”

Juve FC Says

Whether he was told to leave or not last season, Bonucci should have willingly accepted the decision to offload him in this campaign.

He is being selfish with the entire drama and will no longer be considered a club legend despite the achievements he had in the team.