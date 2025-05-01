Juventus coach Igor Tudor could have Dusan Vlahovic at his disposal once more ahead of Sunday’s big showdown against Bologna.

The Bianconeri are currently 4th in the Serie A table, with the Emilians only one point behind them in 5th place.

Therefore, next Sunday’s clash at the Renato Dall’Ara will have immense implications on the Champions League race. Even a draw would taste like a defeat for both teams, with Roma, Lazio and Fiorentina all looking to seize the opportunity to improve their positioning.

Sadly for Tudor, he will have to do without Kenan Yildiz who foolishly got himself sent off against Monza for elbowing Alessandro Bianco, leaving the manager with limited options upfront.

Dusan Vlahovic poised to return from injury

However, the good news for the Croatian is that Vlahovic has resumed training and is keen to regain his strength in time for Sunday’s big tilt.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serbian bomber has managed to overcome the slight muscle issue he sustained during last week’s contest in Parma.

Therefore, the 25-year-old is expected to earn a call-up for the weekend contest against his former Fiorentina manager, Vincenzo Italiano.

Kolo Muani still expected to start in Bologna vs Juventus

This would be an important boost for Tudor who identified Vlahovic as his main striker upon his arrival.

Nevertheless, even if the big centre-forward were to return to the fold, he might not be fit enough to earn a starting berth.

Hence, he’s more likely to start on the bench, with Randal Kolo Muani leading the line once more. The Frenchman put up a good display against Monza, as he finally managed to end his goal drought.

Hence, Tudor should be encouraged to entrust the PSG loanee with another starting berth, especially with Vlahovic returning from an injury.