Manchester United have reportedly failed in their bid to convince Viktor Gyokeres, which could open the door for Juventus.

Since joining Sporting CP in 2023, the Swede has cemented himself as one of the deadliest strikers in Europe. This season, he netted 54 goals from 52 appearances, hardly sparing any foe.

Hence, with some of the continent’s biggest clubs seeking a new centre-forward, Gyokeres unsurprisingly emerged as one of the hottest commodoties on the market.

In recent months, he has been heavily linked with several European giants, and chief among them is Man United, where he would find his old ally, Ruben Amorim.

Viktor Gyokeres doesn’t want Man United move

The 27-year-old made his rise to prominence under the guidance of the Portuguese tactician. Nevertheless, the latter’s departure in November hardly affected his form, as he kept scoring for fun under the guidance of his successor, Rui Borges.

So according to Record (via Calciomercato), Gyokeres rejected the opportunity to join the Red Devils.

Some claim that the Swedish bomber is keen to join Arsenal who are in a healthier status than United and can offer him the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season and potentially compete for the highest honours.

However, sources in Italy believe Juventus remain in the race for the former Coventry star.

Do Juventus stand a chance in the race for Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres (Getty Images)

It remains to be seen if the Bianconeri would be able to fork out a lucrative bid, especially since Sporting’s president has recently declared that €70 million won’t be sufficient, which sparked a spat with the player’s agent who accused him of going back on his promise from last year.

In the meantime, Juventus continue to track alternative options in attack, and have even revived their interest in Victor Osimhen according to recent reports.