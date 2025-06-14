Juventus have rekindled their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, as reported by multiple sources in the Italian media.

The Nigerian was considered a dream target for the club’s former Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, who was the one who brought him to Italy in the first place.

However, it appeared that the fire had faded when the former Capri and Napoli director vacated his spot.

But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the new Juventus management, led by General Director Damien Comolli, is still determined to make an attempt for Osimhen.

Juventus revive interest in Victor Osimhen

The transfer market expert insists that the Turin-based giants intend to sign a top striker this summer, and if they manage to offload Dusan Vlahovic as planned, they will then try to sign two rather than one.

In addition to the Nigerian international, Juventus are also determined to find a new agreement with Paris Saint-Germain that would allow them to keep Randal Kolo Muani for next season.

Moreover, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) claims that Juventus have already made new contact with Osimhen and his entourage.

Why Juventus returned to Osimhen

As the source explains, the Bianconeri realise that signing Viktor Gyokeres remains an uphill task, especially amidst the ongoing spat between Sporting CP and the player’s agent, as well as the stern competition from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

As for Osimhen, recruiting him from Napoli won’t be an easy mission either, but Juve believe they might be able to find a breakthrough fueled by the striker’s determination to stay in Europe, having already turned down a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal.

The 26-year-old is coming off a superb season on loan at Galatasaray, but due to his poor relationship with Aurelio De Laurentiis, Napoli will be determined to sell him outright this summer, albeit they would be loath to hand him to their old rivals.