Juventus reportedly have a bigger chance to land Atalanta midfielder Ederson compared to Italy stars, Sandro Tonali and Davide Frattesi.

The Bianconeri are currently working on revamping their attack, as they aim to sell Dusan Vlahovic and replace him with a top striker (possibly Victor Osimhen), while simultaneously trying to secure Randal Kolo Muani for next season.

But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the management is also keen to add a quality midfielder to Igor Tudor’s ranks.

Juventus seeking midfield reinforcement

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus had already revamped their midfield department last summer under the tutelage of Cristiano Giuntoli and Thiago Motta.

However, Khephren Thuram was the only new addition who proved his worth in his first season in Turin.

On the other hand, Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz failed to inspire. While the Dutchman should be given another chance, the Brazilian is heavily tipped to return to the Premier League.

Hence, there should be room for one more addition to the middle of the park this summer.

In recent months, Juventus had identified Tonali as the ultimate dream. However, prising him away from Newcastle United remains a daunting task, as the Premier League side has no reason to part ways with the former Milan star, especially after qualifying for the Champions League.

Why Ederson remains the best bet for Juventus

Juventus have also been monitoring Frattesi who hasn’t been able to lock down a starting role at Inter over the past two seasons.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old will be hoping that Simone Inzaghi’s departure and the subsequent appointment of Christian Chivu offers him the opportunity to gain more playing time.

In any case, the Nerazzurri wouldn’t sanction a transfer that would strengthen their direct rivals.

Therefore, Di Marzio believes that signing Ederson could be the most plausible option for Juventus, even though Atalanta are requesting large figures (starting from €60 million), while Manchester City and Manchester United have been mentioned as potential suitors.

The 25-year-old has been plying his trade in Bergamo since making the move from Salernitana in the summer of 2022. He has now established himself as one of the most complete midfielders in Serie A.