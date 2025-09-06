Andrea Cambiaso played a key role for Italy as they secured a convincing 5-0 victory over Estonia in their World Cup qualifying match. The result marked an important step forward for the Azzurri, who are chasing group leaders Norway after a poor start to their campaign under Luciano Spalletti.

A Fresh Start Under Gattuso

According to Il Bianconero, the fixture also marked the first game in charge for new manager Gennaro Gattuso. His debut in the dugout was accompanied by a much-improved performance from the team, who showed both resilience and attacking flair. Italy had to work hard in the opening stages, with Estonia defending in an organised and disciplined manner, keeping the scoreline goalless until half-time.

The breakthrough came just before the hour mark, when Moise Kean opened the scoring. From that point, Italy began to dominate proceedings, exploiting spaces in the Estonian defence and demonstrating their superior quality. The result not only delivered three valuable points but also gave the squad renewed confidence as they aim to build momentum with a winning run.

Cambiaso and Gatti (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Cambiaso’s Contribution and Club Outlook

Cambiaso, who began the match on the bench alongside Manuel Locatelli, was introduced in the 67th minute. His arrival coincided with a rapid period of Italian dominance, as the team surged into a 3-0 lead. The Juventus full-back then made his mark by providing the assist for Italy’s fourth goal, further underlining his growing influence at international level.

The performance was a timely reminder of Cambiaso’s qualities, particularly as his domestic campaign has been interrupted. After receiving a red card in the opening game of the season, he missed Juventus’ most recent fixture and is also suspended for the upcoming clash with Inter Milan. Nonetheless, once he returns to club action, expectations remain high that he will establish himself as a vital contributor under Igor Tudor.

Cambiaso is regarded as one of Juventus’ most promising young players, combining defensive solidity with attacking drive. His development is seen as a crucial part of the club’s long-term plans, and both his determination and technical ability suggest he can enjoy a successful career in Turin. For now, his international display provides encouragement that he is on the right trajectory.