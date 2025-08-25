TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus is shown a red card by referee Matteo Marcenaro during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Parma Calcio 1913 at on August 24, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus wingback Andrea Cambiaso was apologetic after losing his head against Parma, resulting in his late dismissal.

The Bianconeri began their campaign on a positive note, beating the Ducali by two unanswered goals in front of their supporters at the Allianz Stadium.

The home side had the upper hand from the get-go, but in the 83rd minute, Cambiaso gave them a real scare as he left his teammates with a man down following an ill-advised reaction on Mathias Fjørtoft Løvik.

The two players were involved in skirmishes throughout the evening, but the Italy international eventually lost his cool as he reacted to a shove by elbowing his opponent in the face. The latter unsurprisingly made the most out of it, forcing the referee to show the Juventus star a straight red card.

Andrea Cambiaso apologises to Juventus for needless red card

Luckily for Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic finished off a slick counter-attacking move to secure the result, but Juventus fans were still displeased with Cambiaso’s action, which could have been more costly.

Therefore, the 25-year-old apologised to everyone at Juventus for his behaviour, while insisting that this action doesn’t represent his true nature.

“I’m not a violent person: I’ve never raised my hands or done anything similar in my life,” said Cambiaso in a story posted on his Instagram account.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

“I made a mistake, and I want to apologise to my teammates, the entire staff, the club, and the fans. It was a terrible act that wasn’t mine and for which I’m ashamed.

I’ve made mistakes in the past, and I’ve always learned a lot from each one: I’ll learn from this too, to become a better person. Forza Juve, Fino alla fine.”

Igor Tudor reveals Cambiaso will be fined

For his part, Juventus coach Igor Tudor confirmed that the club will slap Cambiaso with a fine.

“I haven’t spoken to him. He made a mistake and will be fined,” said the Croatian manager in his post-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“He’s constantly growing mentally, and he wants to exploit his enormous potential. Players like him are rare. I see him focused and eager to grow. He’s growing well defensively, and he has unique qualities in attack. Andrea is important to us.”

Kenan Yildiz and Pierre Kalulu were involved in similar incidents last season, and they each received a two-match ban. Therefore, Cambiaso will likely miss next weekend’s trip to Genoa, and more importantly, the Derby d’Italia against Inter after the international break.