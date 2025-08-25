MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 01: Weston McKennie #16 of Juventus FC looks on prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC at Hard Rock Stadium on July 01, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie didn’t take part in the action on Sunday, but he still hit the headlines due to shameful behaviour from a section of the Parma supporters

On the opening matchday of Serie A, the Bianconeri hosted the Crociati at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Igor Tudor’s men produced a solid display, and despite being reduced to 10 men following Andrea Cambiaso’s late dismissal, they still emerged victorious by two unanswered goals courtesy of Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic.

Nevertheless, this joyous occasion was blighted by an ugly episode that was reported by the club.

Parma fans racially abuse Weston McKennie

After the contest, Juventus published a press release, revealing that McKennie was targeted by racial abuse from Parma fans during the post-match training session.

“This evening, following the match against Parma, Weston McKennie was subjected to discriminatory, racist comments by some people in the away section while he was training on the pitch with his teammates who had not taken part in the match,” reads the statement released by the club (via La Gazzetta dello Sport).

Juventus ready to take action against Parma fans

Juventus also announced that they’re looking to take action by collaborating with the police to identify the culprits.

“Juventus strongly condemns this incident and any manifestation of racism and will guarantee its full cooperation with sporting justice bodies in identifying those responsible.”

The Bianconeri have been intolerant in this regard in the past. Two years ago, they banned 174 of their own supporters for targeting Romelu Lukaku with racial slurs during a contest against Inter. They also did the same with one fan who was heard abusing Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

McKennie is one of Juve’s longest-serving players, as he’s been with the club since 2020. However, his future remains uncertain, as his contract will expire next summer.