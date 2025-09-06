Thiago Motta remains under contract with Juventus until the summer of 2027, which means he continues to earn a net salary of 4 million euros per season despite no longer being in charge. His short spell at the club ended with his dismissal after less than a year, following a series of disappointing results.

Motta’s Juventus Exit and Aftermath

Motta’s time in Turin proved disruptive, as the team appeared to lose its competitive edge during his tenure. Since his departure, Juventus have shown signs of improvement under Igor Tudor, suggesting that the managerial change has had a positive effect on performances. As a result, there is little sense that the club misses his presence.

Despite his dismissal, Juventus remain responsible for his salary until either his contract expires or he secures another managerial position. Naturally, the club would prefer him to return to work elsewhere sooner rather than later in order to reduce the financial burden.

Future Prospects and Current Situation

Earlier this week, speculation linked Motta with the Bayer Leverkusen job. However, according to Tuttojuve, that opportunity is not expected to materialise. The same report indicates that Motta is not currently desperate to re-enter management and may instead opt to remain out of coaching for this season, targeting a return to the market in 2026.

This scenario would leave Juventus obligated to continue paying his wages throughout the campaign, as they have done since his departure. While his contract secures his financial position, an extended absence from the dugout could damage his long-term reputation, with the risk that he becomes less relevant in an increasingly competitive managerial landscape.

For Juventus, the situation is far from ideal, as resources are being spent on a coach no longer involved with the team. For Motta, the challenge lies in balancing the security of his current deal with the necessity of maintaining visibility and credibility in elite football. The longer he remains unemployed, the more difficult it may be to re-establish himself at the highest level when he eventually decides to return.