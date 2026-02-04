Juventus currently sit fourth in the Serie A table after 23 matches, with the Bianconeri ten points adrift of leaders Inter Milan. While the gap to the top remains significant, Juventus are much closer to second-placed AC Milan, who hold a five-point advantage. With the top five clubs separated by relatively small margins, further movement in the standings is widely expected before the end of the season.

Inter Milan have been in strong form and appear well-positioned to push for the title, yet their rivals are unlikely to relent as the campaign progresses. Juventus are among the teams determined to remain competitive near the summit, and their steady improvement has fuelled belief that they can climb further up the table.

Juventus Gaining Momentum

The Bianconeri have shown increasing consistency in recent weeks, a factor that has strengthened confidence in their ability to challenge teams above them. Although Inter currently sets the pace, Juventus are focused on closing the gap to AC Milan, where the difference is more manageable. The absence of European commitments for Milan could be seen as an advantage, but it also places greater pressure on them to maintain domestic form.

Juventus, by contrast, continue to balance multiple competitions while improving its overall performance. Their progress suggests that they are capable of sustaining a strong run during the decisive stages of the season. As the campaign enters a critical phase, maintaining momentum will be essential if they are to capitalise on any slip-ups from those ahead.

Ravezzani Predicts a Shift

Pundit Fabio Ravezzani has now suggested that Juventus will eventually move ahead of AC Milan in the standings. Assessing the wider title race and the dynamics at the top of the table, he offered his view on how the season may unfold. Speaking, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Ravezzani said: “Juve are destined to overtake them, Napoli have the big question mark of Conte, a multiplier of emotions for better or worse. Conte’s story always ends badly, and after just a few seasons.”

His comments reflect growing expectations that Juventus’ upward trajectory will continue. With the league table finely balanced, the final months of the season are set to play a decisive role in shaping the order at the top of Serie A.