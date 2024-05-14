Legendary Italian football manager Fabio Capello believes Juventus must sign players who can make the difference in three particular positions.

The Bianconeri are currently laying their summer plans as Cristiano Giuntoli and company are looking to build a squad capable of competing on various fronts, especially following the club’s return to the Champions League.

For his part, Capello feels the club is lacking three top players across the pitch. The former Juventus and Real Madrid manager believes the Old Lady must sign a good defender but above all a top-class midfielder.

Moreover, Juventus would need an additional top signing if they end up selling Federico Chiesa in the summer.

“A defender is needed, then above all in midfield. We need a quality player. We need three players overall who can make the difference,” said the 77-year-old during his appearance on Sky Calcio Club via IlBianconero.

“Then it depends on Chiesa’s future. But another player who can dribble past the opponent would be useful.”

On the other hand, Capello isn’t sure Matias Soulé fits the bill. The Argentine is having a brilliant campaign while on loan at Frosinone, but the former England manager notes that the young winger lacks pace.

“I don’t know, I think Juventus need someone who is more ready for the big stage. Soulé doesn’t have speed, but possesses technique.”