Thiago Motta is expected to become the next Juventus manager, with several reports suggesting that he has already agreed to join them.
He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“Motta must make Juventus win again, when you go to Juve you have to win, participation doesn’t exist. Like when you coach Milan or Real Madrid”.
Juve FC Says
Motta is coming from a smaller club, but he did a good job there and should succeed on our bench.
However, we probably have to give him time to get his ideas across to the players, which means next season might not be successful.
