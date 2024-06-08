Juve is expected to announce his appointment next week as the club begins a new era following the departure of Max Allegri.

Motta has earned the job thanks to his brilliant spell as the coach of Bologna in Serie A. The former midfielder is considered a coach who can take Juve back to the top of Italian football.

His little-known Bologna side played some of the best football in Serie A and qualified for next season’s Champions League.

He is now expected to demonstrate that he can achieve more at a bigger club with more resources, and Fabio Capello has sent him a message.

The Italian coach, who has worked for several top clubs, warns Motta that at Juventus, only winning counts.