Juventus head coach Igor Tudor is increasingly at odds with the club’s General Director, Damien Comolli, as the situation at Continassa is swiftly unravelling.
The Bianconeri suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday at the hands of Como. However, it came on the back of a disappointing run of five draws, thus leaving the club without a win in their last six.
This far-from-ideal situation has reportedly left the manager on the brink, with some reports claiming that the directors are already studying alternative options.
Juventus endured a fiery day following Como defeat
According to La Repubblica via IlBianconero, Tudor had a heated confrontation with Comolli and the rest of the top management following the team’s return to Turin on Sunday evening.
Although this doesn’t necessarily mean that the manager’s fate is already sealed, it certainly depicts a bleak image.
Therefore, the source believes that the next two contests against Real Madrid in the Champions League and Lazio in Serie A could be decisive, as a couple of negative results could push the Croatian further towards the edge.
The fractured relationship between Tudor & Comolli
Tudor and Comolli initially shared a good relationship upon the latter’s arrival in May. The Frenchman confirmed the 46-year-old as Juve’s permanent manager, after initially serving as interim coach following Thiago Motta’s sacking in March.
Nevertheless, Tudor’s confirmation was only formalised when the Bianconeri failed to prise Antonio Conte away from Napoli.
The former Marseille and Lazio manager has also implicitly expressed his dissatisfaction with the club’s summer transfer business.
In his back-and-forth war of words with Cesc Fabregas, he claimed that the Spaniard gets to pick the players that Como sign, unlike him, who must work with the squad built by the hierarchy.
This is not so much about Tudor but about the incompetent ownership and management of this club who can`t get anything right. Who is going to come in and start racking up results with this mediocre squad so poorly built team that it can`t muster a decent starting lineup for neither this nor that formation. Comolli had and co had a horrible mercato blowing the budget on the last day of the mercato on questionable signings who were never going to be starters, meanwhile the team had glaring wholes in defence, wingback and central midfield. The team is weaker than the team who were 15 mins short of loosing out on the 4th spot last season. Changing coach will only be a very temporary band aid on the incompetence of the owners and management.