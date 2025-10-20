Juventus head coach Igor Tudor is increasingly at odds with the club’s General Director, Damien Comolli, as the situation at Continassa is swiftly unravelling.

The Bianconeri suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday at the hands of Como. However, it came on the back of a disappointing run of five draws, thus leaving the club without a win in their last six.

This far-from-ideal situation has reportedly left the manager on the brink, with some reports claiming that the directors are already studying alternative options.

Juventus endured a fiery day following Como defeat

According to La Repubblica via IlBianconero, Tudor had a heated confrontation with Comolli and the rest of the top management following the team’s return to Turin on Sunday evening.

Although this doesn’t necessarily mean that the manager’s fate is already sealed, it certainly depicts a bleak image.

(Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Therefore, the source believes that the next two contests against Real Madrid in the Champions League and Lazio in Serie A could be decisive, as a couple of negative results could push the Croatian further towards the edge.

The fractured relationship between Tudor & Comolli

Tudor and Comolli initially shared a good relationship upon the latter’s arrival in May. The Frenchman confirmed the 46-year-old as Juve’s permanent manager, after initially serving as interim coach following Thiago Motta’s sacking in March.

Nevertheless, Tudor’s confirmation was only formalised when the Bianconeri failed to prise Antonio Conte away from Napoli.

The former Marseille and Lazio manager has also implicitly expressed his dissatisfaction with the club’s summer transfer business.

In his back-and-forth war of words with Cesc Fabregas, he claimed that the Spaniard gets to pick the players that Como sign, unlike him, who must work with the squad built by the hierarchy.