Juventus head coach Igor Tudor held an important first meeting with the club’s newly-appointed General Director Damien Comolli.

Following a swift holiday in Croatia, the manager returned to Turin to oversee his team’s preparations ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup which will kickstart on June 14th.

The Croatian tactician had taken over Thiago Motta in March and succeeded in achieving Champions League qualification on the final day of the season.

This triggered an automatic renewal clause for another year, but the club can rescind the contract by paying a penalty.

Tudor held an important meeting with Damien Comolli

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Over the last few weeks, many believed that Tudor was a goner, with Juventus keen to appoint Antonio Conte. However, the latter pulled off a U-turn and is now destined to linger in Napoli for another season.

Therefore, the management has seriously been reconsidering Tudor.

In the absence of genuinely inspiring profiles, the Bianconeri are increasingly likely to maintain the services of the 46-year-old manager.

Moreover, Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero) reveals that Wednesday’s meeting between Tudor and Comolli was largely positive, thus solidifying the coach’s position at Continassa.

Igor Tudor set to stay at Juventus

It was long decided that the former Lazio and Marseille boss would lead Juve in the Club World Cup, but it now appears that his collaboration with the club will be prolonged for another campaign.

Juventus players should be relieved by the latest developments, as many of them have grown fond of Tudor over the past few months.

Unlike the cold and distant Motta, the Croatian managed to connect with the players, thus sparking a more positive approach on the pitch.

Hence, it remains to be seen if there will be any official confirmation on this front in the coming days and weeks.