Gigio Donnarumma is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain during this transfer window, and Juventus have been closely monitoring his situation.

Before his departure from AC Milan as a free agent, the Bianconeri were keen to sign him, recognising him as one of the finest goalkeepers in Serie A. Had Juventus presented a sufficiently attractive offer, Donnarumma would likely have joined their squad. However, PSG outbid them, securing his services instead.

PSG’s Intentions and Contract Situation

The Italian goalkeeper has now entered the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 club, and it appears that Paris Saint-Germain are eager to move him on this summer. Their decision to exclude him from the squad for the UEFA Super Cup sends a clear signal that Donnarumma is no longer part of the club’s plans.

There has been speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League, where he was reportedly offered to Chelsea. However, a transfer to Enzo Maresca’s side is now off the table.

Juventus’ Interest and Financial Considerations

According to Tuttojuve, Chelsea has declined the opportunity to sign Donnarumma, effectively reopening the door for Juventus to pursue him once again.

While the Bianconeri continue to have confidence in Michele Di Gregorio as a capable goalkeeper, the prospect of adding a world-class talent like Donnarumma is undoubtedly appealing. The Italian’s experience and quality could provide significant competition and depth in goal.

Nevertheless, there are financial realities to consider. Donnarumma is currently earning a substantial salary at PSG, and Juventus may not have the budget to match those terms. This represents a considerable obstacle in finalising any potential deal.

Ultimately, the club must weigh the benefits of bringing in a goalkeeper of Donnarumma’s calibre against the economic implications. Should the conditions align favourably, the transfer could mark a major coup for Juventus as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.