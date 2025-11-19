Luciano Spalletti is convinced that Juventus still have the opportunity to compete for silverware this season following his appointment as their manager. Despite recent inconsistencies, the club remain active in major competitions and retains a realistic chance of ending the campaign with success. Juventus can still target up to three trophies, as they continue to compete in the Champions League and Serie A and are preparing to enter the Coppa Italia. This leaves supporters hopeful that the season can still develop in a positive direction.

Juventus Still in Contention

The primary objective for the Bianconeri this term has been to secure a return to the Champions League through their league position. Nevertheless, as one of the most prominent clubs in Italian football, expectations naturally extend beyond merely achieving qualification. Fans want to see the team challenge for honours and restore the competitive identity that has defined much of Juventus’s modern history.

Winning Serie A is not entirely beyond reach. If Juventus can rediscover its rhythm and regain consistency, there remains enough time to re-enter the title race. Although their European form has been less convincing, which makes a Champions League triumph appear more challenging, there is still scope for a strong run in the Coppa Italia. For many supporters, however, the immediate priority is a return to stability and a pattern of winning performances. They want to see Juventus reestablish itself as a cohesive and confident side capable of meeting both domestic and continental demands.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Chiellini Backs Juventus to Fight for Trophies

Amid the uncertainty surrounding their form, Giorgio Chiellini has expressed belief that Juventus can still compete for trophies under Spalletti. Speaking as reported by Calciomercato, he said, “Wanting to win is already a big step, Spalletti has told everyone since day one and he’s reiterating it. If you look at the standings, you say, ‘Why not?’ There are still two thirds of the championship left, everything is up for grabs : aware of the difficulties but also the opportunities, if we look around, we’re all struggling, no one is taking a solitary path to a Scudetto like we perhaps did in previous years.”

Chiellini’s comments reflect a sense of optimism within the club. He highlights both the challenges and the opportunities that remain ahead and acknowledges that the wider league picture shows every contender dealing with their own difficulties. For Juventus, the coming months will be defined by their response to these challenges and their ability to take advantage of the openings that arise.