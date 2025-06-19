Newly appointed Juventus General Director Damien Comolli would reportedly like to lure Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes to Turin.

The 52-year-old has served in various roles over the past two decades or so, and had experience at Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool among other clubs.

Comolli spent the last five years as Toulouse’s president, overseeing the rise of the young Restes.

The French Ivorian goalkeeper joined his hometown club at a tender age, climbing his way up every age section before earning a promotion to the first team in 2023.

Comolli wants Guillaume Restes at Juventus

Guillame Restes celebrating (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

This season, the youngster established himself as a regular starter. He had 31 appearances for the Ligue 1 side across all competitions, earning 10 clean sheets in the process, and shipping in 39 goals.

The Toulouse native is considered one of the most exciting young shot-stoppers in France, so Comolli is keen to reunite with him at Juventus, as reported by several sources in the Italian media, including Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve).

As the Roman newspaper explains, the Bianconeri are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, as Mattia Perin is widely expected to leave the club this summer.

Juventus searching for a replacement for departing Perin

The 32-year-old has never been able to cement himself as a regular starter since his arrival at Juventus in the summer of 2018, only acting as an understudy for Wojciech Szczesny and Michele Di Gregorio.

Nevertheless, Perin has several options on the table, including Milan, Bologna and Como, so many believe he has decided to pursue a new experience away from Continassa.

The same report also confirms Juve’s interest in 25-year-old Napoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile who will seal a permanent transfer to Cagliari in the coming days following a successful six-month loan stint in Sardinia.

The other names on the shortlist are experienced Lazio custodian Ivan Provedel and Lecce’s Wladimiro Falcone.