Juventus are already searching the market for Mattia Perin’s replacement, setting their sights on Elia Caprile.

As reported earlier today, Perin appears to be on his way out of the club, as he plans to find himself a new club that guarantees him substantial playing time. The 32-year-old has at least three suitors in Milan, Bologna and Como.

With the Genoa youth product leaving Turin, Juventus will have to find a new custodian who can act as an understudy for Michele Di Gregorio, and potentially provide healthy competition in this department.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Caprile has surfaced as the most plausible candidate for the role.

Juventus identify Caprile as potential Perin replacement

The 23-year-old is a Verona native who started his career at Chievo but was then poached by Leeds United.

In 2022, he returned to Italy through the gates of Bari and managed to impress in Serie B. This earned him a transfer to Napoli in the summer of 2023, but he was immediately sent out on loan to Empoli.

Caprile had a solid first Serie A campaign at the Tuscan club, so he has started this season at Antonio Conte’s court, acting as a backup for his Napoli teammate, Alex Meret.

However, the eventual Scudetto winners were only playing on one front amidst the lack of European football, which limited the young goalkeeper’s opportunities. Hence, he joined Cagliari in January on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

How Much would Elia Caprile cost Juventus

The Turin-based newspaper expects the Isolani to activate this clause in the coming days and buy Caprile for €8 million after helping them avoid relegation.

Nevertheless, the Sardinians don’t necessarily intend to keep the goalkeeper, as they would be happy to register a windfall, especially if they were to receive offers in the region of €15 million.

So it remains to be seen if Juventus would be willing to spend this amount on a second-choice goalkeeper.