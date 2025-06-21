Juventus manager Igor Tudor has a selection dilemma to resolve before Sunday’s clash against Wydad CA. The contest will take place in Philadelphia on Sunday, 18:00 CET.

The Serie A giants started their Club World Cup campaign on a high note, demolishing Al Ain by five unanswered goals.

But based on their relatively graceful 0-2 defeat to Manchester City, Wydad might represent a sterner challenge for the Bianconeri, albeit they remain the heavy favourites to beat the Moroccan giants and book their place in the Round of 16.

How Juventus will line up against Wydad

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tudor is leaning towards confirming the starting lineup that produced a commanding display on the opening matchday, or at least the bulk of it.

In attack, Randal Kolo Muani will certainly lead the attack once more at the expense of Dusan Vlahovic, especially after receiving the MVP award for his exploits against Al Ain.

The French striker bagged a first-half brace that put Juventus on the right path to victory, thus confirming his red-hot form.

Moreover, Kenan Yildiz remains an undisputed starter in the left attacking midfielder role. The Turkish youngster was also on the scoresheet against the UAE giants on Wednesday.

Teun Koopmeiners pushing to displace Francisco Conceicao

On the other hand, Francisco Conceicao’s starting berth is under threat, despite bagging a fabulous brace last time around.

The pink newspaper believes that Tudor is considering reinstating Teun Koopmeiners who has now recovered from the injury that kept him out of action for two months.

The Dutchman made his return to action against Al Ain as a second-half substitute, but many would argue that the Portuguese winger is more deserving of a starting role, whether based on his latest display, or his overall performance throughout the campaign.