Juventus began their FIFA Club World Cup campaign on the right foot, smashing five goals past Al Ain on Wednesday night.

The UAE side was no match for the Bianconeri who controlled the action from start to finish. Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao each scored a brace, while Kenan Yildiz was also on the scoresheet.

After the contest, the official Juventus website picked up some of the most interesting stats and facts recorded in the process.

The standout stats from Al Ain vs Juventus

For the first time since their contest against Sassuolo in February 2018, the Old Lady scored four goals in the first half of an official fixture, thus breaking a seven-plus-year run.

On another note, Kolo Muani picked up from where he left off in the final round of the Serie A campaign. The French striker has now registered five goals in his last six appearances, putting his 11-match drought behind him.

Alberto Costa may have endured a slow start to his Italian experience after making his January move, but he’s now growing in confidence and esteem with every new appearance.

The Portuguese right-back created the first two goals, becoming the first Juventus ‘defender’ to provide two assists in a match since Danilo’s exploits against Salernitana in January 2024.

Kenan Yildiz & ever younger Juventus

Yildiz became the second youngest scorer in the tournament, only behind Paris Saint-Germain’s teenager Senny Mayulu (17/05/2006).

Finally, Igor Tudor fielded the third-youngest starting lineup in the tournament, with an average age of 24 years and 171 days. Only Red Bull Salzburg (22 years and 243 days) and Manchester City (24 years and 93 days) put on younger lineups.

Juventus will play Wydad CA on Sunday, before finishing off their group-stage campaign with a much-awaited contest against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.