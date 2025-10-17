Damien Comolli is set to become the next Chief Executive Officer of Juventus as Maurizio Scanavino prepares to leave the role at the beginning of November. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Comolli will officially assume the position on the 7th of November, marking a smooth transition in the club’s leadership.

Scanavino took over as CEO in 2022 following the mass resignation of the Juventus board in the wake of a financial scandal. During his tenure, he has been widely credited with restoring order and stability to the club, ensuring Juventus regained focus and direction after a challenging period. His leadership has been defined by steady management, financial restructuring, and renewed professionalism across all departments.

Restoring Stability and Direction

Under Scanavino’s guidance, Juventus has seen a return to stability after a turbulent phase. He has emphasised responsible financial practices and institutional integrity, working closely with ownership and directors to maintain the club’s competitive standards. His approach has been instrumental in re-establishing confidence within the organisation and ensuring that Juventus operates with both ambition and accountability.

Scanavino has expressed satisfaction with the progress made under his leadership, stating that he believes he leaves the team in a far stronger position than when he arrived. His efforts have centred on securing a sustainable foundation that his successor can build upon while preserving the club’s identity and values.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Comolli’s Appointment and the Path Ahead

Comolli joined Juventus as general manager, taking charge of transfer operations after the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli as sporting director. From the beginning, it was made clear that Comolli would not assume that sporting role permanently, with the club set to appoint another individual for that position.

As he departs, Scanavino reflected on his time at Juventus, saying: “Three years ago, I accepted this prestigious role at an extremely critical time for the club, and one that was not without risk for those responsible for leading it. The goal was clear: to embark on a journey based on economic sustainability and sporting competitiveness. With the support of the owners, the directors, and talented colleagues, we have faced and overcome numerous challenges with determination, despite the difficulties.”

Scanavino leaves confident that Juventus will continue progressing under Comolli’s leadership.