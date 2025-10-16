With his Juventus contract expiring at the end of the season, Weston McKennie has been attracting a host of suitors, with Olympique Marseille becoming the latest club to join the queue.

The American has been on the club’s books since the summer of 2020, and his more recent contract renewal dates back to the summer of 2024, when he was reinstated into Thiago Motta’s squad immediately after penning the new deal.

However, the 27-year-old and his entourage haven’t been able to find an agreement with Damien Comolli and Co. over a new contract, leaving the door open for all possible scenarios at the end of the season.

Weston McKennie is now a target for Marseille

At this stage, many believe that this will be McKennie’s final season at the Allianz Stadium. Hence, he is already being linked with a potential return to the United States, with several Major League Soccer clubs interested in his services.

But according to FootBoom, the USMNT star will have the opportunity to stay in Europe, as Marseille are looking to poach his signature on a free transfer.

As the source explains, former Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia, who now acts as OM’s sporting director, has set his sights on the Texan, while Roberto De Zerbi has also given him the green light.

McKennie would reunite with former Juventus teammate Tim Weah

The Italian manager reportedly appreciates McKennie’s renowned versatility, as he’s capable of filling various roles, and can adjust to different formations.

A move to Marseille would reunite the former Schalke star with his compatriot and former Juventus teammate, Timothy Weah, who joined the Ligue 1 giants last summer after being omitted from Igor Tudor’s plans.

The winger immediately established himself as a regular starter in De Zerbi’s plans. He has thus far made nine appearances across all competitions, registering a single assist.