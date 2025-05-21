Alessandro Del Piero remains one of the most beloved former players in the history of Juventus, a sentiment shared by a large majority of the club’s fanbase. His loyalty during one of the club’s most challenging periods continues to define his legacy. While many top players would have sought opportunities elsewhere, Del Piero chose to stay with the Bianconeri, demonstrating a level of commitment that endeared him even more to the supporters.

Throughout his playing days, Del Piero was not only a prolific forward but also a symbol of dedication and professionalism. He served Juventus with distinction for the majority of his career, becoming one of the most iconic figures to ever wear the black and white shirt.

Fans Still Hope for Del Piero’s Return to Juventus

When Juventus restructured their board, many fans campaigned for Del Piero to take up a leadership role at the club, specifically to replace Pavel Nedved. However, the club opted to appoint Giorgio Chiellini instead. Although Del Piero was not selected, he has remained close to the football world, building a respected post-playing career.

Since retiring, Del Piero has worked primarily as a pundit, providing insightful analysis on various football platforms. Behind the scenes, however, he was also pursuing a formal path into coaching. His journey recently reached a significant milestone as he completed his coaching qualifications at Coverciano, Italy’s premier coaching school. According to Tuttomercatoweb, he has now officially graduated after submitting his thesis.

The report adds that Juventus fans continue to dream of Del Piero making a return to the club in an official capacity. His recent qualification has only intensified speculation that he may begin his coaching career with the Bianconeri, possibly within the youth setup.

Alessandro Del Piero (Getty Images)

A Coaching Career That Could Begin at Allianz Stadium

Del Piero’s values, experience and history with the club make him an ideal figure to nurture young talent and help shape the next generation of Juventus players. Starting with a youth coaching position would allow him to reconnect with the club in a hands-on role and begin building a long-term future at the Allianz Stadium.

His return, even in a developmental capacity, would be warmly welcomed by fans, many of whom see him as the embodiment of Juventus’ spirit and tradition. As he begins this new chapter, the prospect of seeing a legend like Del Piero back at the club is one that excites supporters and reinforces the connection between the team’s glorious past and its future.