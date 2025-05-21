Antonio Cassano is widely known for his candid opinions and has never shied away from voicing strong criticism when he believes it is warranted. During Massimiliano Allegri’s tenure as Juventus manager, Cassano was one of his harshest critics, regularly questioning his tactics and approach. As a pundit, the former forward continues to offer forthright commentary, drawing upon his own experience in the game and maintaining the outspoken personality that defined his playing career.

Despite his history of scathing remarks towards Juventus’ previous manager, Cassano appears to hold a more favourable view of the club’s current head coach, Igor Tudor. This is particularly noteworthy given that Tudor’s future at the club remains uncertain. The Croatian was appointed in March, replacing Thiago Motta after a series of disappointing results. His main objective was to secure Champions League qualification, and with one fixture remaining, he is close to achieving that target.

Juventus Just One Win Away From Champions League Return

Juventus are now just a single victory away from guaranteeing their place in next season’s Champions League. Their final fixture against Venezia represents the last hurdle in what has been a challenging season. Although some observers remain unconvinced by the improvements made under Tudor, others, including Cassano, believe there has been a noticeable positive shift.

According to Calciomercato, Cassano spoke in support of Tudor’s impact and tactical philosophy, stating:

“Juventus has only one goal. In Juve’s identity you have to run, fight and attack. I like Tudor because he plays man against man, he’s a facsimile of Gasperini. He likes to attack, with different ideas.”

He continued:

“He arrived two months ago, I wouldn’t have believed, before he arrived, that Juve would enter the Champions League. Tudor deserves to be confirmed. He is one of the best on the pitch”.

Antonio Cassano (Getty Images)

Cassano Endorses Tudor’s Vision for Juventus

Cassano’s endorsement carries weight, particularly because it marks a significant departure from his previously harsh assessments of Juventus managers. His approval suggests that Tudor has made a compelling case through his tactical approach and visible effort to reshape the team’s playing style.

Under Tudor, Juventus have exhibited more aggression and directness, aligning with the characteristics Cassano believes are essential to the club’s identity. While it is true that some favourable results elsewhere have also benefitted Juventus, the improvement in performance has not gone unnoticed.

Whether Tudor remains at the helm beyond this season remains to be seen. However, if Juventus secure their Champions League spot with a win over Venezia, the Croatian will have fulfilled his mandate, giving the club’s hierarchy plenty to consider regarding his future.