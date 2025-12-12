Douglas Luiz joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Juventus in the summer, and the move includes clauses that could make the transfer permanent if certain conditions are fulfilled. The midfielder endured an unhappy season at Juventus before returning to the Premier League, a competition in which he has previously produced the best football of his career. His performances have improved since his return, suggesting that he is far more comfortable in England than he ever was in Turin.

A Difficult Spell in Italy

Injuries and poor form disrupted Luiz’s time at Juventus, and he struggled for consistent opportunities under the two managers he played for at the club. His limited involvement ultimately led to his departure in the summer, and the midfielder has made it clear that he wishes to remain in the Premier League. This aligns with Juventus’ own intentions, as the Bianconeri appear keen for the move to become permanent if the conditions outlined in the agreement are met.

Juventus continue to monitor his progress closely, hoping that he reaches the threshold required for Nottingham Forest to trigger the permanent transfer clause. The club believe that a consistent run of matches would see the midfielder retained by Forest, helping Juventus conclude his time in Turin while also generating the expected fee.

Progress Towards the Clause

The agreement states that if Luiz plays at least forty-five minutes in fifteen matches, Forest will be obliged to sign him permanently. Despite his injury history, he is already making progress towards this target. According to Il Bianconero, he has featured in about seven matches that satisfy the required conditions, meaning he now needs just over half of that total to activate the clause.

If Luiz continues to receive regular minutes, the likelihood of a permanent Premier League stay will increase significantly. Both clubs will be watching closely as the season develops, with Juventus hoping that the midfielder completes the number of appearances needed to finalise the transfer.