Douglas Luiz performed well for Nottingham Forest in the Europa League, and he is now being tipped to remain at the Premier League club permanently. The midfielder joined Forest on an initial loan deal from Juventus and has expressed his satisfaction at returning to England.

Luiz’s Move Back to the Premier League

Luiz previously established himself as one of the top midfielders in the world during his time at Aston Villa, prompting Juventus to sign him. However, his spell in Turin proved frustrating, and he was eager to return to the Premier League to revive his career. The move to Nottingham Forest provides an opportunity for him to play regularly and regain his form.

Juventus hope Luiz performs well during his loan, which could trigger an obligation to buy included in the agreement with Forest. Juve are aware that he has no long-term role in their squad, but certain conditions must be met for the transfer to become permanent.

Conditions for a Permanent Transfer

According to Il Bianconero, Luiz must play at least fifteen matches for Nottingham Forest and complete at least half of each of those games to meet the criteria for a permanent move. These conditions are designed to ensure that the Brazilian midfielder makes a significant contribution to the team before the obligation to buy is activated.

Luiz has struggled to secure a place at Juventus, but at Forest, he has the chance to demonstrate his quality on a consistent basis. Juventus are confident that he will not return to Turin, as they have no plans to reintegrate him into their squad. If he were to come back, the club would need to arrange a new destination for him.

For Luiz, remaining at Nottingham Forest offers the opportunity to rebuild his career in a familiar environment and regain the form that made him one of the Premier League’s most highly regarded midfielders.