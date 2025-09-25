Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be set for a return to European football either in January or next summer, with Juventus continuing to monitor his situation closely.

The Serbian midfielder was a long-term target for the Bianconeri during his successful spell at Lazio, but he ultimately opted for a move to the Saudi Pro League, attracted by the lucrative offers available there. Despite having reinforced their midfield with other signings since then, Juventus have maintained their interest in his services over recent months.

With speculation around his future intensifying, Juve are eager to put themselves in a strong position to secure his signature should he become available.

Juventus’ Midfield Considerations

One factor fuelling the club’s ongoing pursuit is their difficulty in extracting consistent performances from Teun Koopmeiners, a situation that could lead them to revisit the prospect of adding Milinkovic-Savic. His proven qualities and extensive Serie A experience make him a logical candidate to strengthen the squad.

However, not all voices agree with the idea of pursuing him immediately. Former goalkeeper Michelangelo Rampulla offered his view in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, remarking:

“It’s not that you forget how to play. In Saudi Arabia, the tension in the game is lowered. The level isn’t like Europe, but there are good players there now too. I wouldn’t sign him in January, though, because he’s a Koopmeiners who’s made it. And I hope Koopmeiners manages to emerge. Get a guy who wants to show off, like the big European teams do.”

Financial and Strategic Questions

Milinkovic-Savic remains one of the most accomplished midfielders Juventus could bring into their squad, combining physical presence, technical ability and creativity. While he may be open to a return should an exit from the Saudi Pro League be sanctioned, affordability will inevitably play a crucial role in any negotiations.

Juventus must weigh the costs of such an investment against their long-term objectives and the need to balance immediate impact with sustainable growth. The coming months will reveal whether they choose to act decisively in January or wait until the summer when circumstances might be more favourable.

For now, Milinkovic-Savic’s potential availability adds intrigue to Juventus’ midfield planning, raising questions about how they will shape their squad in pursuit of domestic and European success.