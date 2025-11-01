Dusan Vlahovic is widely regarded as Juventus’ most consistent striker this season, providing the team with a reliable attacking outlet. Despite this, his performances have sparked debate, with opinions divided on whether he is truly fulfilling his potential at the club.

Vlahovic’s Role at Juventus

During the summer, Juventus considered selling Vlahovic and brought in Jonathan David as a potential replacement. However, David has struggled to score, leaving Vlahovic as the main attacking option for the men in black and white. The club appears content with the Serbian’s contributions and is likely to retain him until the end of the season, with little expectation of a January transfer.

While many view Vlahovic as the best striker in the squad, journalist Paolo De Paola holds a contrasting view. According to Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “The problem is that Vlahovic either plays a series of games at a certain level… In key moments, when he wants to leave, or wants to sign a new contract, he puts in a performance. That’s not good. You could read this performance as if he had Tudor on his nerves. In my opinion, he’s not a champion; he needs to prove it. Spalletti is pushing him, but we’ll see how he responds and how Spalletti uses him. For now, Vlahovic is a flop.”

De Paola’s comments suggest that while Vlahovic has shown flashes of quality, there are concerns about his consistency and ability to perform under pressure. The new manager, Luciano Spalletti, will be tasked with motivating the striker and helping him reach his full potential, particularly if he is chosen as the primary forward in Juventus’ attack.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Expectations Under Spalletti

Spalletti’s arrival brings new demands for all players, including Vlahovic. The striker will be expected to demonstrate consistent output and adapt to the tactical requirements of the new system. His performance will be crucial for Juventus as they aim to improve results and challenge for honours this season.

The manager’s influence may prove decisive in shaping Vlahovic’s form, with the opportunity to either reaffirm his status as a reliable striker or expose the inconsistencies that have drawn criticism. Juventus fans will be watching closely to see how he responds to Spalletti’s guidance and whether he can deliver the level of performance expected from a top forward in the squad.