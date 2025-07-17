Everton now have the advantage over their Premier League foes West Ham United in the race for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The 27-year-old rose to stardom during his memorable five-year spell at Aston Villa, cementing himself as one of the most complete midfielders in the English top-flight. The Brazilian scored 10 goals and produced as many assists in his final season at Villa Park, playing an integral part in the club’s historic Champions League qualification.

The player’s exploits earned him a transfer to Juventus for €50 million, including the values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea, who moved in the opposite direction.

Douglas Luiz destined to leave Juventus this summer

Sadly for Luiz, his first season in Turin has been almost catastrophic, spending large spells on the sidelines due to recurring physical problems, while failing to inspire in his relatively short time on the pitch.

Douglas Luiz (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Therefore, the Brazil international will inevitably leave Juventus this summer, and his most likely destination appears to be the Premier League.

But while West Ham were considered the frontrunners a few days ago, Tuttosport claims that the tide has turned in favour of Everton who have now overtaken the Hammers in the race.

Everton pushing hard to secure Douglas Luiz

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that the Toffees have made significant progress in their negotiations with the Bianconeri, but they still have some ground to cover before reaching the finish line.

The source insists that Juventus cannot accept offers below €40 million, as it would represent a capital loss. However, the Serie A giants are willing to consider an expensive loan with an obligation to buy (€10m in loan fees plus a purchase for €30m).

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the two clubs will be able to find a suitable arrangement. Luiz remains tied to Juventus with a contract valid until 2029, but he is said to be hellbent on a return to England.