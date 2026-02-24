Felipe Melo was a Juventus player between 2009 and 2013, although he spent two of those years out on loan after departing temporarily in 2011. The Brazilian midfielder is often cited among the less successful signings in the Old Lady’s recent history and has at times been compared to Douglas Luiz for his mixed spell in Turin.

Juventus were not at their strongest during Melo’s time at the club, having only recently returned to the top flight following the Calciopoli scandal. The team was in a rebuilding phase and struggled to compete consistently for major honours. By the time Melo left permanently in 2013, the Bianconeri were beginning to re-establish themselves as a dominant force, yet the club chose not to retain him. As a result, he did not feature in the early stages of their remarkable run of league titles and domestic trophies.

A Difficult Period for Club and Player

Juventus would go on to dominate the Italian top division for nine consecutive seasons, but Melo’s contribution came during a transitional era. Despite the absence of silverware, he made close to 100 appearances across two seasons, demonstrating regular involvement in the side. His time in Turin coincided with a broader restructuring of the squad and management approach.

Felipe Melo (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Personal Growth Despite Lack of Titles

Reflecting on his spell at the club, Melo has expressed satisfaction with the experience, even in the absence of trophies. As quoted by Tuttojuve, he said, “Juve? I played two seasons and almost 100 games. It was a great experience, but we didn’t win anything. In terms of titles, we achieved nothing. On a personal level, I played consistently, about 100 games. So it was a great experience, a very positive experience, and an important phase during which I matured a lot as a footballer. This was important later, when I achieved all the titles and successes I achieved with Galatasaray.”

His remarks underline the developmental value of his Juventus years, which he believes laid the foundation for later success.